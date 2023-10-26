Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Newton County, Georgia this week.

    • Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    South Gwinnett High School at Newton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • Conference: 7A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Wesleyan School at West Hall High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Oakwood, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jonesboro High School at Alcovy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • Conference: 6A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

