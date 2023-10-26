Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Newton County, Georgia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Gwinnett High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wesleyan School at West Hall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Oakwood, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesboro High School at Alcovy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.