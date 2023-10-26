Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Sharks on October 26, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Nikita Kucherov, Tomas Hertl and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the San Jose Sharks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
Kucherov has been a top contributor on Tampa Bay this season, with 10 points in seven games.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|4
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Brayden Point has accumulated nine points (1.3 per game), scoring one goal and adding eight assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Brandon Hagel's seven points this season have come via four goals and three assists.
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Hertl's five points are pivotal for San Jose. He has recorded one goal and four assists in six games.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
