Lightning vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
The San Jose Sharks (0-5-1) will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2) on the road on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-300)
|Sharks (+240)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (2-1).
- Tampa Bay has not played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 75.0%.
- Tampa Bay's seven matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.
Lightning vs. Sharks Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|23 (9th)
|Goals
|8 (32nd)
|24 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|22 (22nd)
|8 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (19th)
|1 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (21st)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 23 this season.
- The Lightning rank 27th in total goals against, allowing 3.4 goals per game (24 total) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 16th in the NHL.
