How to Watch the Lightning vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Having dropped six straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN as the Lightning take on the Sharks.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 23 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 22 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|7
|6
|4
|10
|8
|4
|0%
|Brayden Point
|7
|1
|8
|9
|1
|1
|48.5%
|Brandon Hagel
|7
|4
|3
|7
|1
|2
|50%
|Victor Hedman
|7
|1
|6
|7
|6
|1
|-
|Nicholas Paul
|7
|4
|2
|6
|5
|5
|52.4%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have allowed 22 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- With eight goals (1.3 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 21 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged only 1.3 goals per game (eight total) during that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|6
|1
|4
|5
|3
|4
|63.2%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|33.3%
|William Eklund
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|33.3%
|Filip Zadina
|6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0%
|Thomas Bordeleau
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|51.1%
