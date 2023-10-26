Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Sun Belt rivals when the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) host the Georgia State Panthers (6-1) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia State is a 1-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 62.5.

Georgia Southern ranks 41st in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 61st in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game) this year. Georgia State is posting 30.9 points per contest on offense this season (47th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 22.9 points per game (52nd-ranked) on defense.

Georgia State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Panthers are gaining 371.7 yards per game (-65-worst in college football) and allowing 385.3 (78th), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Panthers are scoring 22.7 points per game (-30-worst in college football) and giving up 23 per game (98th).

In its past three games, Georgia State has thrown for 213.7 yards per game (-1-worst in the nation), and given up 227 in the air (-13-worst).

The Panthers are accumulating 158 rushing yards per game in their past three games (23rd-worst in college football), and allowing 158.3 per game (-23-worst).

In their last three games, the Panthers have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Georgia State's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State's ATS record is 5-1-0 this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 1-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.

Georgia State hase hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Georgia State has won both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Georgia State is undefeated in two games this season when it is the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,632 passing yards (233.1 per game) while completing 69.5% of his passes. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 368 yards (52.6 ypg) on 79 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has carried the ball 169 times for 852 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis has collected 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 561 (80.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has collected 478 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Jacari Carter's 28 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 156 yards.

Kevin Swint has collected four sacks to lead the team, while also picking up six TFL and 22 tackles.

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State's leading tackler, has 55 tackles and three TFL this year.

Gavin Pringle has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 25 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

