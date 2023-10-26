Entering their Thursday, October 26 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Highmark Stadium, which begins at 8:15 PM , the Buffalo Bills (4-3) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report.

The Bills enter this matchup after a 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots in their last game.

The Buccaneers' last game was a 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Terrel Bernard LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Out Von Miller LB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Ed Oliver DT Toe Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Phillips DT Back Limited Participation In Practice Dawson Knox TE Wrist Out Quintin Morris TE Ankle Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chase Edmonds RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Baker Mayfield QB Knee Questionable Chris Godwin WR Neck Questionable Matt Feiler OL Knee Out Vita Vea DL Groin Questionable Kaevon Merriweather S Ankle Out

Bills vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Bills Season Insights

The Bills rank 14th in total defense this season (329.6 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 369.7 total yards per game.

The Bills have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (28.3 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (16.9 points allowed per game).

The Bills are averaging 256.9 passing yards per game on offense (sixth in the NFL), and they rank 10th on the other side of the ball with 201.3 passing yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Buffalo ranks 14th in the NFL with 112.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 23rd in rushing yards allowed per contest (128.3).

The Bills have forced 14 total turnovers (second in NFL) this season and have turned it over 11 times (21st in NFL) for a turnover margin of +3, 10th-ranked in the NFL.

Buccaneers Season Insights

The Buccaneers rank 23rd with 297.7 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 20th with 342.5 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

In terms of points scored the Buccaneers rank 26th in the NFL (17.2 points per game), and they are sixth on the other side of the ball (17.3 points allowed per game).

The Buccaneers are accumulating 219.8 passing yards per contest on offense this season (15th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 246.7 passing yards per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

Tampa Bay's rushing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, generating 77.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, it ranks 10th with 95.8 rushing yards conceded per contest.

Regarding turnover margin, the Buccaneers are the best in the NFL this season. The team's margin sits at +7, as they've forced 13 turnovers and committed six.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-10)

Bills (-10) Moneyline: Bills (-500), Buccaneers (+375)

Bills (-500), Buccaneers (+375) Total: 43 points

