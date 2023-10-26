Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Cirelli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 18:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In one of seven games this season, Cirelli has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of seven games this season, Cirelli has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Cirelli has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Cirelli hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cirelli has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

