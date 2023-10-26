Can we anticipate Alex Barre-Boulet scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

  • In two of five games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Barre-Boulet has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

