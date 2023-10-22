Will Mack Hollins get into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a TD)

Hollins has totaled 184 yards on 12 receptions, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0

