Atlanta Falcons receiver Mack Hollins has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are conceding the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 247 per game.

Hollins has 12 receptions (while being targeted 23 times) for 184 yards, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

Hollins vs. the Buccaneers

Hollins vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Tampa Bay on the season.

Hollins will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers give up 247 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have put up six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is eighth in the NFL in that category.

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Hollins Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Hollins has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Hollins has received 11.3% of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He is averaging eight yards per target (44th in NFL play), racking up 184 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Hollins (two red zone targets) has been targeted 8.3% of the time in the red zone (24 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

