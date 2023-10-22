Kyle Pitts will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pitts has pulled down 22 passes on 38 targets for 251 yards and one TD, averaging 41.8 yards per game.

Pitts vs. the Buccaneers

Pitts vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 60.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 60.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is conceding 247 yards per game this year, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Buccaneers have the No. 8 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up six this season (1.2 per game).

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts, in four of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has been targeted on 38 of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (18.6% target share).

He has 251 receiving yards on 38 targets to rank 87th in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

Pitts, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With four red zone targets, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

