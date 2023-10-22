On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Check out the best contributors in this outing between the Buccaneers and the Falcons, and what player prop bets to examine.

Sign up to bet on the Buccaneers-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +650

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +550

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mack Hollins - - 13.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 31.5 (-113) Tyler Allgeier - 37.5 (-113) - Desmond Ridder 204.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Kyle Pitts - - 35.5 (-113) Drake London - - 48.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 54.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113)

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 59.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 59.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 218.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Cade Otton - - 19.5 (-113) Rachaad White - 47.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.