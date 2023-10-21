Based on our computer model, the Washington Huskies will defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams match up at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 10:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Washington vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (-27.5) Under (60.5) Washington 47, Arizona State 9

Week 8 Predictions

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have a 98.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Huskies' record against the spread is 3-2-1.

Washington is winless against the spread when it is 27.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Huskies have seen three of its six games go over the point total.

Washington games average 61.7 total points per game this season, 1.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.2% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils are 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

Arizona State is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs.

The Sun Devils have gone over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

The average point total for the Arizona State this season is 6.6 points less than this game's over/under.

Huskies vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 44.3 20.8 48.5 23.5 36.0 15.5 Arizona State 18.7 28.3 18.2 29.2 21.0 24.0

