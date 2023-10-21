Washington, Oregon, Week 8 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Pac-12, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 8 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Washington
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +200
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th
- Last Game: W 36-33 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Arizona State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
2. Oregon
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +200
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st
- Last Game: L 36-33 vs Washington
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
3. Washington State
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd
- Last Game: L 44-6 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Oregon
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
4. Oregon State
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +900
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
- Last Game: W 36-24 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
5. UCLA
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
- Last Game: L 36-24 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
6. USC
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +300
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st
- Last Game: L 48-20 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Utah
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
7. Utah
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1500
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th
- Last Game: W 34-14 vs Cal
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
8. Arizona
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th
- Last Game: W 44-6 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
9. Colorado
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
- Last Game: L 46-43 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
10. Cal
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
- Last Game: L 34-14 vs Utah
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
11. Stanford
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +75000
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
- Last Game: W 46-43 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Washington
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
