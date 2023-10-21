Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on October 21?
Can we count on Nicholas Paul lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42 if he scores a goal)
Paul stats and insights
- In two of five games this season, Paul has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Paul has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- Paul's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
