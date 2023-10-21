Mercer vs. Wofford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
The Mercer Bears should win their game against the Wofford Terriers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Mercer vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Mercer (-27.9)
|40.0
|Mercer 34, Wofford 6
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Mercer Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of eight of Bears games last season hit the over.
Wofford Betting Info (2023)
- The Terriers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.
- The Terriers have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bears vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Mercer
|22.6
|24.4
|32.0
|15.7
|15.0
|39.0
|Wofford
|11.4
|29.0
|14.3
|25.7
|9.3
|31.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.