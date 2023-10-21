The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (+110)

Lightning (+110) Total Pick: Over 7 (computer predicts 7.6 goals on average)

Over 7 (computer predicts 7.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a record of 2-2-1 this season and are -1-1 in overtime contests.

Tampa Bay has earned three points (1-0-1) in its two games decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Lightning have earned four points in their three games with at least three goals scored.

In the one game when Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

Tampa Bay is undefeated (2-0-0, four points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents three times, and earned just a single point in those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 26.02% Power Play % 25.36% 3rd 12th 81.85% Penalty Kill % 79.69% 15th

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

