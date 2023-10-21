Sun Belt foes will clash when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) battle the Georgia State Panthers (5-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Louisiana vs. Georgia State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia State 33, Louisiana 27

Georgia State 33, Louisiana 27 Louisiana has won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Georgia State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.

The Ragin' Cajuns have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (+3.5)



Georgia State (+3.5) Louisiana has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more in three chances.

In five games played Georgia State has recorded four wins against the spread.

This year, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) Four of Louisiana's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 61.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Georgia State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 61.5.

Louisiana averages 35.5 points per game against Georgia State's 32.7, totaling 6.7 points over the game's point total of 61.5.

Splits Tables

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 59.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 33.8 37.7 30 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.7 52.8 57.5 Implied Total AVG 29.4 27.7 32 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

