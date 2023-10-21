The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) play a familiar opponent when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Kansas State has the 67th-ranked defense this season (373.7 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 456 yards per game. From an offensive angle, TCU is posting 33.1 points per contest (40th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS on defense (20.4 points given up per game).

Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Kansas State vs. TCU Key Statistics

Kansas State TCU 456 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488.4 (5th) 373.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (80th) 214.3 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (37th) 241.7 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (19th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 1,310 pass yards for Kansas State, completing 61.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 227 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 41 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has racked up 541 yards on 94 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught 17 passes for 140 yards (23.3 per game).

Treshaun Ward has collected 345 yards on 61 carries, scoring two times.

Ben Sinnott's leads his squad with 358 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has put up a 323-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes on 43 targets.

Jadon Jackson has hauled in 15 grabs for 191 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards (215.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 249 yards (35.6 ypg) on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has rushed for 751 yards on 134 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

John Paul Richardson has racked up 399 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Warren Thompson has totaled 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Savion Williams' 30 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

