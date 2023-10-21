The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) host the Boston College Eagles (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Boston College is a 4.5-point underdog. The over/under is 58.5.

With 432 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS, Georgia Tech has had to rely on its 40th-ranked offense (431.2 yards per contest) to keep them in games. In terms of total offense, Boston College ranks 67th in the FBS (393.2 total yards per game) and 65th defensively (371 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Tech -4.5 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -210 +170

Looking to place a bet on Georgia Tech vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Yellow Jackets' offense fail to produce, ranking -77-worst in the FBS in total yards (349 total yards per game). They rank 103rd on defense (425.7 total yards allowed per contest).

Over the last three contests, the Yellow Jackets rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (26.7 points per game) and 20th-worst in scoring defense (24.7 points per game allowed).

Over Georgia Tech's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 107th in passing offense (240.3 passing yards per game) and -31-worst in passing defense (237.7 passing yards per game allowed).

With 108.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-72-worst) and 188 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-64-worst) over the last three games, the Yellow Jackets have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Georgia Tech has hit the over once.

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

The Yellow Jackets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Georgia Tech games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).

Georgia Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Georgia Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Yellow Jackets' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Bet on Georgia Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 1,631 yards (271.8 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 222 rushing yards on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 409 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 112 yards (18.7 per game).

Trevion Cooley has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 235 yards (39.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s team-leading 355 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 38 targets) with five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put up a 290-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes on 34 targets.

Dominick Blaylock's 14 catches have yielded 228 yards and one touchdown.

Kyle Kennard, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed four sacks, four TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.

Jaylon King leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 26 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.