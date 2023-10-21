A pair of ACC teams take the field when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) and the Boston College Eagles (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-4.5) 58.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-4.5) 58.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Boston College has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

