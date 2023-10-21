The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-16.5) 59.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-16.5) 59.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

UL Monroe has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

