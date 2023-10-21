In the contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles and UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Southern (-17) Under (59.5) Georgia Southern 37, UL Monroe 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times in five games.

One Eagles game (out of five) has gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 59.5, 3.8 points fewer than the average total in Georgia Southern games thus far this season.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks are 3-2-0 ATS this year.

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this year.

The Warhawks have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average total in UL Monroe games this year is 6.3 less points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 31.3 23.7 40.3 21.0 22.3 26.3 UL Monroe 18.5 31.8 22.0 30.8 11.5 34.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.