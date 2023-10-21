In the upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Anthony Cirelli to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Cirelli has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 16 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN

