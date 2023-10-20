Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Richmond County, Georgia has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Aquinas High School at Washington-Wilkes High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Washington, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler High School at Washington County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sandersville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Westside High School - Augusta at Lucy C Laney High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 4B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TW Josey High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
