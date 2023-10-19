Will Zay Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 7. Trying to find Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Jones' season stats include 78 yards on eight receptions (9.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 18 times.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status
Zay Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Jaguars.
Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|8
|78
|8
|2
|9.8
Jones Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1

