Zay Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 7. Trying to find Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Jones' season stats include 78 yards on eight receptions (9.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 18 times.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Jaguars.

Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 78 8 2 9.8

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1

