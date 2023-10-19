The October 19 matchup between the New Orleans Saints (3-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) features a showdown at the quarterback position, with Derek Carr and Trevor Lawrence leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important numbers below.

Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Amazon Prime Video

Trevor Lawrence vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Derek Carr 6 Games Played 6 67.1% Completion % 65.0% 1,439 (239.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,299 (216.5) 7 Touchdowns 5 3 Interceptions 3 147 (24.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 7 (1.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Saints Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Saints have been firing on all cylinders on defense, with 16 points allowed per game (eighth in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans is top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 1,092 total passing yards allowed (182 allowed per game). It also ranks 12th in passing TDs allowed (seven).

Against the run, the Saints' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 578 total rushing yards allowed (96.3 per game).

Defensively, New Orleans ranks fourth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (32.1%) and eighth in red-zone efficiency allowed (47.1%).

Jaguars Defensive Stats

