Trevor Lawrence will be facing the fifth-best passing defense in the league when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

This season, Lawrence has thrown for 1,439 yards (239.8 per game) for Jacksonville, collecting seven touchdown passes with three picks. On 33 carries, Lawrence has rushed for 147 yards, and averaging 24.5 rushing yards per game.

Lawrence vs. the Saints

Lawrence vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans hasn't let an opposing quarterback register 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Saints have allowed one or more passing TDs to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against New Orleans in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Saints this season.

The pass defense of the Saints is conceding 182 yards per outing this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Opponents of the Saints have put up seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Saints' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Jaguars Player Previews

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 219.5 (-115)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this year.

The Jaguars have passed 54.1% of the time and run 45.9% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence is No. 19 in the NFL averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (1,439 total yards passing).

In five of six games this season, Lawrence completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (50.0% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Lawrence has passed 18 times out of his 210 total attempts while in the red zone (43.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 20-for-30 / 181 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-37 / 315 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-30 / 207 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-40 / 279 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 22-for-41 / 216 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

