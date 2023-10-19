Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has a tough matchup in Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 96.3 per game.

On 113 carries this year, Etienne has recorded a team-high 451 rushing yards (75.2 ypg) and has five rushing touchdowns. Etienne has also contributed 21 catches for 172 receiving yards (28.7 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Etienne and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Etienne vs. the Saints

Etienne vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games The Saints have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

New Orleans has given up one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

The Saints have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Saints allow 96.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense this season.

The Saints have the No. 1 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up one this season (0.2 per game).

Watch Jaguars vs Saints on Fubo!

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Etienne with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Etienne Rushing Insights

So far this season, Etienne has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

The Jaguars, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.1% of the time while running 45.9%.

He has handled 62.4% of his team's 181 rushing attempts this season (113).

Etienne has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has five total touchdowns this season (35.7% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (47.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 26 ATT / 136 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.