Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Does a wager on Kucherov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus this season, in 22:52 per game on the ice, is -2.

In one of four games this year, Kucherov has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Kucherov has registered a point twice this season in four games played, and had multiple points both times.

In one of four games this season, Kucherov has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Kucherov's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 69.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, conceding 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 4 Points 4 2 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

