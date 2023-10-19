In a Week 7 NFL schedule that includes plenty of exciting contests, the Detroit Lions versus the Baltimore Ravens is a game to catch.

Keep scrolling to see how to watch every NFL game on the docket.

NFL Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 19 Amazon Prime Video
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX
Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 NBC
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 23 ABC/ESPN

