Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Muscogee County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kendrick High School at Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Westfield Academy at Brookstone School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
