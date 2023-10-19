How to Watch the Lightning vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, October 19, with the Lightning having dropped three consecutive games.
Tune in to watch the Lightning and Canucks meet on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Lightning were 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.
- The 71 power-play goals the Lightning put up last season (third-most in the NHL) came via 280 power-play chances.
- The Lightning had the league's third-best power-play conversion rate (25.36%).
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|30
|83
|113
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|51
|44
|95
|45
|51
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|34
|50
|84
|54
|25
|53.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
|Mikhail Sergachev
|79
|10
|54
|64
|45
|55
|-
Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canucks' total of 296 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 25th in the league.
- The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the NHL.
- They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.
- The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks' power-play percentage (22.71) put them 11th in the league.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|80
|39
|63
|102
|47
|56
|44.3%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|81
|32
|50
|82
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|78
|7
|69
|76
|45
|56
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|81
|39
|35
|74
|29
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|74
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|38.6%
