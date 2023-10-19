When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints square off in Week 7 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Agnew's stat line this year reveals five catches for 54 yards. He puts up 10.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted six times.

Agnew does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 0

