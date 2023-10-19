The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome and will look to extend a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars put up 23.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints give up (16).

The Jaguars average 337.3 yards per game, 59 more yards than the 278.3 the Saints give up.

This year Jacksonville racks up 113.5 yards per game on the ground, 17.2 more than New Orleans allows (96.3).

This season the Jaguars have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars' average points scored (28) and allowed (20.5) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 23.7 and 20.3, respectively.

The Jaguars accumulate 408 yards per game on the road (70.7 more than their overall average), and concede 334 on the road (11.7 less than overall).

Jacksonville's average passing yards gained (257.5) and conceded (287) on the road are both higher than its overall averages of 223.8 and 270.3, respectively.

On the road, the Jaguars accumulate 150.5 rushing yards per game and concede 47. That's more than they gain overall (113.5), and less than they allow (75.3).

On the road, the Jaguars convert 43.3% of third downs and allow 29.2% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (36.1%), and less than they allow (39.5%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Atlanta W 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo W 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS

