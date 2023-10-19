If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Fulton County, Georgia this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marist School at North Atlanta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mount Pisgah Christian School at Mount Vernon School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 20

4:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 1A - Region 6A

1A - Region 6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at Frederick Douglass High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 20

5:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 3A - Region 5

3A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Towers High School at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at Midtown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clayton High School at Whitewater High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Carrollton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA Conference: 7A - Region 2

7A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Alpharetta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview High School at Cambridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Pius X Catholic High School at Riverwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Luella High School at Pace Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Villa Rica High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 2A - Region 8

2A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitefield Academy at St Francis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Zion High School - Jonesboro at The Lovett School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Banneker High School at Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lambert High School at Denmark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Springs High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Cities High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20

8:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TW Josey High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 21

4:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate