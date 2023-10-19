Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Fayette County, Georgia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fayette County High School at Troup County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North Clayton High School at Whitewater High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Starr's Mill High School