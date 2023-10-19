Evan Engram will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Engram has 301 receiving yards on 36 grabs (44 targets), averaging 50.2 yards per game.

Engram vs. the Saints

Engram vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New Orleans on the season.

Engram will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints give up 182 passing yards per contest.

The Saints' defense is 11th in the NFL by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-111)

Engram Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Engram has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Engram has received 20.7% of his team's 213 passing attempts this season (44 targets).

He has 301 receiving yards on 44 targets to rank 83rd in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.

Having played six games this year, Engram has not tallied a TD reception.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

