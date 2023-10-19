Calvin Ridley has a tough matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Saints give up 182 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the league.

Ridley has 26 receptions (while being targeted 44 times) for 363 yards and two TDs, averaging 60.5 yards per game.

Ridley vs. the Saints

Ridley vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New Orleans on the season.

The Saints surrender 182 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Saints have scored seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Saints' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-111)

Ridley Receiving Insights

Ridley, in two of six games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has been targeted on 44 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season (20.7% target share).

He has 363 receiving yards on 44 targets to rank 41st in NFL play with 8.3 yards per target.

Ridley has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Ridley has been targeted six times in the red zone (33.3% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 7 REC / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

