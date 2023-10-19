Brandon Hagel will be among those in action Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena. Does a bet on Hagel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 19:22 on the ice per game.

In three of four games this season, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hagel has recorded a point in a game three times this season over four games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hagel has had an assist in one of four games this season.

Hagel has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-26) ranked 23rd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 5 Points 3 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

