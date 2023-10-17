How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, October 17
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA Women's Hockey slate on Tuesday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include St. Cloud State at Minnesota playing on Big Ten Network.
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Syracuse vs Cornell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Watch vs St. Cloud State at Minnesota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
