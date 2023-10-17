Mikhail Sergachev Game Preview: Lightning vs. Sabres - October 17
Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Sergachev are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Mikhail Sergachev vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Sergachev Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Sergachev's plus-minus last season was +13, in 22:56 per game on the ice.
- He had a goal in nine of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.
- In 39 of 79 games last season, Sergachev had an assist -- and 14 of those games included multiple assists.
- Sergachev's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.
Sergachev Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
- Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.
