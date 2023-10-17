Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Sabres on October 17, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Buffalo Sabres-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at KeyBank Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Victor Hedman has totaled one goal and four assists in three games for Tampa Bay, good for five points.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
Nikita Kucherov's two goals and two assists add up to four points this season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|2
|0
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Casey Mittelstadt, who has scored two points in two games (one goal and one assist).
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
