Coming off a loss last time out, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (who also lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Lightning vs Sabres Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

The Lightning's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.

With 280 goals (3.4 per game) last season, the Lightning had the league's eighth-best offense.

Their +28 goal differential was 11th in the league.

The Lightning had 71 power-play goals (on 280 chances), third in the NHL.

The Lightning scored on 25.36% of their power plays, No. 3 in the NHL.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 30 83 113 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 51 44 95 45 51 50.7% Steven Stamkos 81 34 50 84 54 25 53.8% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4% Mikhail Sergachev 79 10 54 64 45 55 -

Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league play.

The Sabres scored the third-most goals in the league last season (293 total, 3.6 per game).

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

The 63 power-play goals the Sabres put up last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 269 power-play chances.

The Sabres were ninth in the league with a 23.42% power-play conversion rate.

Sabres Key Players