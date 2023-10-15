The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are slated to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zay Jones hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Jones has eight receptions (on 18 targets) for 78 yards and two TDs, averaging 26 yards per game.

In two of three games this year, Jones has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Zay Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1

