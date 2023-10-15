Will Van Jefferson Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 6?
Should you bet on Van Jefferson finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)
- Jefferson has collected 108 yards receiving on eight catches this season, averaging 27 yards per game.
- Having played four games this year, Jefferson has not had a TD reception.
Van Jefferson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|5
|4
|24
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|4
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|46
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|3
|2
|29
|0
Rep Van Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.