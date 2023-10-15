Travis Etienne will be facing the 19th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Etienne has recorded a team-high 396 rushing yards on 95 carries (79.2 ypg). He has three rushing touchdowns. Etienne has tacked on 18 receptions for 144 yards, good for 28.8 yards per game.

Etienne vs. the Colts

Etienne vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 61 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 61 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Colts during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The 119.2 rushing yards per game given up by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Colts have scored seven touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Colts' defense is 27th in the league in that category.

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 71.5 (-118)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has hit his rushing yards over in 60.0% of his opportunities (three of five games).

The Jaguars have passed 54.6% of the time and run 45.4% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 152 rushes this season. He's taken 95 of those carries (62.5%).

Etienne has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has three total touchdowns this season (30.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

He has seven red zone carries for 36.8% of the team share (his team runs on 55.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Etienne Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Etienne has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Etienne has been targeted on 21 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (11.5% target share).

He has been targeted 21 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (83rd in NFL).

Etienne does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 26 ATT / 136 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

