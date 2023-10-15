Kyle Pitts has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Washington Commanders in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders have conceded 238.6 passing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

So far this season, Pitts has hauled in 18 passes on 32 targets for 208 yards, averaging 41.6 yards per game.

Pitts vs. the Commanders

Pitts vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 238.6 passing yards per game conceded by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Commanders have the No. 29 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 10 this season (two per game).

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-120)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Pitts has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has received 20.4% of his team's 157 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He is averaging 6.5 yards per target (91st in NFL play), racking up 208 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

Pitts, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Pitts has been targeted three times in the red zone (15.8% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

