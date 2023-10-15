In the Week 6 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will JaMycal Hasty get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a TD)

A season ago, Hasty ran for 194 yards on 46 attempts (13.9 ypg), scoring two TDs.

He ran for a touchdown in two games last season, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.

He had one touchdown catch last year (in 14 games).

JaMycal Hasty Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0 0 0 2 22 0 Week 5 Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 57 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 4 13 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Raiders 3 6 0 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1 4 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Ravens 12 28 0 5 67 1 Week 14 @Titans 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 13 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Jets 3 10 0 1 11 0 Week 17 @Texans 10 33 1 6 23 0 Week 18 Titans 3 5 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4 36 0 1 7 0

