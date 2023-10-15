Should you wager on Jamal Agnew scoring a touchdown in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Agnew has reeled in five passes for 54 yards (13.5 per game) this season.

Having played four games this season, Agnew has not tallied a TD reception.

Jamal Agnew Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 0

